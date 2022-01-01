Go
Amelie's French Bakery

Our mission is to foster a feast for the senses and create a unique experience for each person who walks through our doors. We aim to inspire, challenge, comfort and nourish while creating community and fellowship.

157 E Main Street

Popular Items

Classic Croissant$2.50
Light, flakey buttered croissant.
Café Latte$4.35
Espresso and milk.
Can be served hot or iced
Quiche$5.10
A slice of a savory French tart consisting of pastry crust filled with egg custard. Also available in crustless version.
**If you are placing an order for the future, please call the bakery to ensure the flavor you see today will be available on the date of your future order.**
French Macaron$2.45
Please note that our flavors and availability change daily and may vary.
Year around flavors:
Vanilla Bean,
Chocolate Ganache,
Lemon,
Raspberry (DF),
Cotton Candy,
Cookie Dough,
Orange (DF),
Pistachio,
Cafe Au Lait,
Lavender Lemon,
Salted Caramel Brownie,
Birthday Cake,
Blueberry Cheesecake

Seasonal Flavors:
Strawberry Chiffon,
Honey Rose,
Matcha Coconut,
Pineapple,
Fresh Fruit Mini Tart
A mini version of our fresh fruit tarts made with flakey pâte sucrée crust filled with pastry cream and then topped with assorted fresh fruits and shiny apricot glaze!
Create Your Own Sandwich$8.50
Create your own sandwich by building it how you want. Pick from our specialty made breads, whimsical spreads, and a variety of toppings.
Chicken, Pesto & Goat Cheese$8.30
Herb marinated and baked chicken, sundried tomato aioli, house made pesto, fresh spinach and goat cheese on a toasted French baguette.
Salted Caramel Brownie$2.50
Our signature Brownie! A fudge brownie topped with sea salted caramel. (GF)
Mini Mousse Cup -Assorted Flavors$1.99
Mini chocolate cups filled with a variety of mousses. Chefs selection only. Flavors vary daily. (GF)
Classic French Dip$7.99
Sliced Roast Beef, Caramelized Onions and Swiss cheese on a toasted baguette served with au jus.
Location

157 E Main Street

Rock Hill SC

Sunday8:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday7:30 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 8:00 pm
