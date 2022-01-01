Amen Street Fish & Raw Bar
Amen Street Fish & Raw Bar opened in 2009, reviving the former Amen name of Cumberland Street and restoring this historic corner. The new renovation stays true to the beauty of the original 1800's architecture while creating a comfortable atmosphere for contemporary life.
Located at 205 East Bay Street in the heart of the historic district this Charleston seafood restaurant offers both indoor and outdoor dining all within walking distance of the local Market and the Charleston Harbor.
The menu includes a variety of seafood dishes such as oysters, clams and shrimp in addition to an ever growing raw bar menu. Amen Street supports Charleston's local fishing industry with market fresh fish.
We are open for lunch and dinner. Walk-ins are welcome and reservations are accepted as well.
SEAFOOD
205 E Bay St • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
205 E Bay St
Charleston SC
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 1:59 am
|Monday
|11:30 am - 1:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 1:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 1:59 am
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 1:59 am
|Friday
|11:30 am - 1:59 am
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 1:59 am
