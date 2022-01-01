Go
Toast

Amen Street Fish & Raw Bar

Amen Street Fish & Raw Bar opened in 2009, reviving the former Amen name of Cumberland Street and restoring this historic corner. The new renovation stays true to the beauty of the original 1800's architecture while creating a comfortable atmosphere for contemporary life.
Located at 205 East Bay Street in the heart of the historic district this Charleston seafood restaurant offers both indoor and outdoor dining all within walking distance of the local Market and the Charleston Harbor.
The menu includes a variety of seafood dishes such as oysters, clams and shrimp in addition to an ever growing raw bar menu. Amen Street supports Charleston's local fishing industry with market fresh fish.
We are open for lunch and dinner. Walk-ins are welcome and reservations are accepted as well.

SEAFOOD

205 E Bay St • $$

Avg 5 (758 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

205 E Bay St

Charleston SC

Sunday11:30 am - 1:59 am
Monday11:30 am - 1:59 am
Tuesday11:30 am - 1:59 am
Wednesday11:30 am - 1:59 am
Thursday11:30 am - 1:59 am
Friday11:30 am - 1:59 am
Saturday11:30 am - 1:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Husk

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

120 Queology

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

109 Eli's Table

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Lenoir // Handy & Hot

No reviews yet

Vivian Howard's two Charleston restaurant concepts — Handy & Hot, a grab-and-go coffee & bakeshop, and Lenoir, a casual fine-dining experience that exalts food of the rural agricultural south.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston