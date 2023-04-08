Amendment XXI - 2525 N Columbia Center Blvd
Open today 9:00 AM - 2:00 AM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|9:00 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|9:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 2:00 am
Location
2525 N Columbia Center Blvd, Richland WA 99352
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar - Kennewick
4.5 • 1,757
1321 N Columbia Center Drive #901 A Kennewick, WA 99336
View restaurant
Bruchi’s CheesSteaks & Subs Columbia Mall
No Reviews
1321 N. Columbia Center Blvd. Suite 425 Kennewick, WA 99336
View restaurant
Fresh Picks Smoothies & Fruit
No Reviews
8378 W Grandridge Blvd Ste# 120 Kennewick, WA 99336
View restaurant
Great Harvest Bakery Cafe
No Reviews
8378 West Grandridge Boulevard Kennewick, WA 99336
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Richland
The Emerald of Siam Thai Restaurant and Lounge - Uptown Richland
4.4 • 1,397
1314 Jadwin Ave Richland, WA 99354
View restaurant
Bruchi's - Cheesesteaks, Subs, Salads and Burgers
4.2 • 443
1402 Jadwin Ave Richland, WA 99354
View restaurant
Kagen Coffee & Crepes - 270 Williams Blvd
4.8 • 431
270 Williams Blvd Richland, WA 99354
View restaurant