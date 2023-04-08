Go
Banner picView gallery

Amendment XXI - 2525 N Columbia Center Blvd

Open today 9:00 AM - 2:00 AM

review star

No reviews yet

2525 N Columbia Center Blvd

Richland, WA 99352

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Menu

All hours

Sunday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 2:00 am

Location

2525 N Columbia Center Blvd, Richland WA 99352

Directions

Gallery

Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Shade Cafe
orange star4.8 • 23
1299 Fowler St Richland, WA 99352
View restaurantnext
Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar - Kennewick
orange star4.5 • 1,757
1321 N Columbia Center Drive #901 A Kennewick, WA 99336
View restaurantnext
Bruchi’s CheesSteaks & Subs Columbia Mall
orange starNo Reviews
1321 N. Columbia Center Blvd. Suite 425 Kennewick, WA 99336
View restaurantnext
Fresh Picks Smoothies & Fruit
orange starNo Reviews
8378 W Grandridge Blvd Ste# 120 Kennewick, WA 99336
View restaurantnext
Great Harvest Bakery Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
8378 West Grandridge Boulevard Kennewick, WA 99336
View restaurantnext
Buriram Bites
orange starNo Reviews
6481 West Skagit Avenue Kennewick, WA 99336
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Richland

The Emerald of Siam Thai Restaurant and Lounge - Uptown Richland
orange star4.4 • 1,397
1314 Jadwin Ave Richland, WA 99354
View restaurantnext
Bruchi's - Cheesesteaks, Subs, Salads and Burgers
orange star4.2 • 443
1402 Jadwin Ave Richland, WA 99354
View restaurantnext
Kagen Coffee & Crepes - 270 Williams Blvd
orange star4.8 • 431
270 Williams Blvd Richland, WA 99354
View restaurantnext
Dovetail Joint Restaurant - Uptown Plaza
orange star4.7 • 310
1368 Jadwin Ave Richland, WA 99354
View restaurantnext
Hops n Drops - Richland
orange star4.7 • 168
2675 Queensgate Dr. Richland, WA 99352
View restaurantnext
Wine Social
orange star4.9 • 30
702 The Parkway Suite B Richland, WA 99352
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Richland

Kennewick

Avg 4.6 (31 restaurants)

Pasco

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Pendleton

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Walla Walla

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Yakima

Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)

Moses Lake

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Yakima

Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)

Ellensburg

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

Wenatchee

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Amendment XXI - 2525 N Columbia Center Blvd

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston