American Bar and Grill

The American Bar and Grill is a family owned and operated corner bar established in 1987. We provide high quality bar food to an eclectic demographic. We have a dynamic atmosphere celebrating food, drink, art, culture, music and the individual. It’s our goal to ensure a unique social and dining experience.

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

1081 N Plum St • $

Avg 4 (53 reviews)

Popular Items

Hamburger$13.00
8 OZ WITH LETTUCE, TOMATO, AND 2 TOPPINGS, ADDITIONAL TOPPING $1.25 EACH. CHEDDAR/AMERICAN/SWISS/BLUE CHEESE/MUSHROOM/ONION/BACON/JALAPENO
Chicken Empanadas$11.25
Chicken, Rice, Beans, Cilantro, Cheese. No substitutions.
15 Wings$24.75
Cheesesteak$14.00
SLICED RIB EYE, AMERICAN CHEESE, ONIONS
Chicken Wrap$13.00
SEASONED TENDERS, LETTUCE, TOMATO, BLUE CHEESE, CHOOSE YOUR SAUCE FROM OUR WING SAUCE OPTIONS
5 Wings$8.50
Side of Fries$5.00
Bleu Cheese$0.50
Cheesesteak Spring Rolls$10.50
Sliced rib eye, American cheese
10 Wings$16.50
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Divey
Live Music
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Catering
Takeout

Location

1081 N Plum St

Lancaster PA

Sunday11:00 am - 10:45 pm
Monday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 10:45 pm
Neighborhood Map

