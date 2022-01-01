Go
American Beauty

Come in and enjoy!!

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

425 Rose Ave • $$$

Avg 4.3 (509 reviews)

Popular Items

JALAPENO AIOLI$0.50
ARNOLD PALMER$2.25
FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH$6.25
house slaw
LEMONADE$2.25
FRIES$3.95
DOUBLE CHEESEBURGER$6.50
Hand formed and flat top grilled with onions. All come served with American cheese, pickles, and house sauce.
THE $7 GRAIN BOWL$7.00
brown rice, six veggies, two seeds, soft egg
BEAUTY BURGER$7.95
for the vegetarians (impossible burger) hand formed and flat top grilled with onions. All come served with American cheese, pickles, and house sauce.
CHEESEBURGER$3.95
Hand formed and flat top grilled with onions. All come served with American cheese, pickles, and house sauce.
KALE SALAD$6.95
lemon vin, pecorino, pine nuts, croutons
Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Casual
Formal
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Reservations
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

425 Rose Ave

Venice CA

Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 12:00 am
