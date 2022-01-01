Go
Premium beef makes better burgers and our high-quality burger focuses on quality and value. The American Roadside burger features premium hand pattied ground beef. We use only the freshest ingredients, warm and toasty “nice buns,” and the highest quality condiments, all made to order and just the way you like it. Plus, with menu items like chicken sandwiches, wings and salads and side items like french fries, onion rings, mac & cheese, and housemade slaw, you’re sure to find just what you’re looking for. Desserts include ice cream, milkshakes, and American Burger Co's Lugnuts, warm melt-in-your-mouth donuts with powdered sugar. Each restaurant is fast casual, plus serves beer and wine throughout the dining room and patio as well as the bar.

33 Town Square Boulevard

Popular Items

Sweet Potato Fries$4.25
Fountain Drinks$2.50
Tots$3.25
Carolina Dog$6.50
Chili, Slaw, Onions and Mustard
Cookies & Cream Shake$5.00
BYO Chicken Sandwich$8.00
Onion Rings$4.25
Bacon Cheeseburger$9.00
Crispy bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo
Cinnabolts$2.25
Location

33 Town Square Boulevard

Asheville NC

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
