American Burger

We're offering curbside pickup now. Call us when you arrive at the restaurant and we will bring your order out to you!

80 East Main Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Fountain Drinks$2.50
Tots$3.25
Onion Rings$4.25
Cookies & Cream Shake$5.00
Carolina Dog$6.50
Chili, Slaw, Onions and Mustard
BYO Chicken Sandwich$8.00
Cinnabolts$2.25
Bacon Cheeseburger$9.00
Crispy bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo
Sweet Potato Fries$4.25
Location

80 East Main Street

Smithtown NY

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

