American Elm

Highlands neighborhood eatery and bar serving elevated american fare and classic cocktails.

FRENCH FRIES

4132 West 38th Ave • $

Avg 4.4 (346 reviews)

Popular Items

French Dip$18.50
slow roasted and shaved ribeye, horseradish aioli, Grateful Bread roll, au jus, fries
Creamy Casarecce$23.50
River Bear bacon, oyster mushrooms, roasted garlic, spring peas, creamy parmesan sauce
Roasted Beet Salad (vt/gf)$15.00
arugula, local beets, sherry apricots, toasted pistachio, za'atar lebneh, blood orange vinaigrette (vt/gf)
Deviled Eggs (gf/df)$9.50
smoked yolk, pickled mustard seed, River Bear bacon
Elm Burger$19.50
8oz. house-ground ribeye patty, smoked white cheddar, LTO, Grateful Bread bun, house pickles, fries
Center Cut Ribeye Frites (gf)$29.00
ribeye center cut, bone marrow butter, arugula salad, fries
Shrimp Cocktail (gf/df)$3.50
Tiger shrimp & American Elm cocktail sauce (1.3oz, price per piece)
Ceasar$12.50
romaine, roasted garlic croutons, cherry tomatoes, parmesan crisp
Seared Scallops (gf)$33.00
cauliflower bisque, broccolini, Mystic Mountain mushrooms, golden raisins, blood orange butter
Crispy Trout Almondine$29.00
almond crusted trout, carrots, snap peas, quinoa, roasted garlic chile oil
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
QR Codes
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

4132 West 38th Ave

Denver CO

Sunday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

