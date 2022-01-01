Go
American Flatbread Burlington Hearth

Your local pizza place and brewery - open 7 days/week.

PIZZA

115 St. Paul Street • $$

Avg 4.5 (1395 reviews)

Popular Items

Lg Power to the People$23.00
Misty Knoll chicken, buffalo sauce, red onions, carrots, blue cheese dressing, mozzarella, Grana Padano, fresh herbs
Lg New Vermont Sausage$22.00
nitrate-free, house-made maple-fennel sausage, made with local pork, baked with sundried tomatoes, caramelized onions, mushrooms, cheeses
Housemade Ranch Dressing
Lg Pepperoni & Peppers$22.00
nitrate-free pepperoni, green peppers, red onions, tomato sauce, cheese, fresh herbs
Lg Punctuated Equilibrium$22.00
kalamata olives, roasted sweet red peppers, chevre, fresh rosemary, red onions, red onions, cheese, fresh herbs
Large Half & Half$2.00
Can't Choose? Half and half flatbreads are available so you don't have to choose just one!
For modifications, please call in your order.
Evolution Salad$8.00
mixed greens, carrots, celery, arame seaweed, toasted sesame seeds and our housemade ginger-tamari vinaigrette
Lg Medicine Wheel$17.00
wood-fired tomato sauce, mozzarella, Grana Padano, fresh herbs
Lg Revolution$20.00
wood-fired tomato sauce, caramelized onions, mushrooms, cheese, fresh herbs
Sm Medicine Wheel$13.00
Click for GF option.
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, Grana Padano & fresh herbs
Attributes and Amenities

Live Music
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
High Chairs
QR Codes
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

115 St. Paul Street

Burlington VT

Sunday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

