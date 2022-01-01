American Flatbread

Go
PIZZA

46 Lareau Road • $$

Avg 4.5 (748 reviews)

Popular Items

Punctuated Equilibrium$27.00
Kalamata olives, clay oven-roasted sweet red peppers, Vermont creamery chevre, mozzarella, red and green onions and fresh rosemary
New Vermont Sausage$29.50
Homemade maple-fennel local pork sausage, caramelized onions, clay oven-roasted mushrooms, cheeses and herbs with our homemade organic tomato sauce and green onions
Union Brook Chicken$30.00
Union Brook Farm Chicken Meatball. House tomato sauce, roasted onion and pepper medley, Maplebrook hand dipped ricotta, grana padano, house herbs.
*Half and Half*$1.00
Revolution$26.50
Our homemade organic tomato sauce, caramelized onions, clay oven-roasted mushrooms, green onions, cheese and herbs
Evolution Salad$10.00
INCLUDED INGREDIENTS:
organically grown sweet and bitter lettuces, ginger-tamari vinaigrette, carrots, celery, pickled cabbage and toasted sesame seeds.
Pepperoni and Peppers$27.50
All natural nitrate-free pepperoni, sweet green peppers, red onions, our homemade organic tomato sauce, cheese and herbs
Cheese and Herb$17.50
White Flatbread! No tomato sauce.
Garlic-infused olive oil, whole milk mozzarella, Italian Grana Padano, and fresh herbs
Classic Vermont Sausage$29.50
Homemade maple-fennel local pork sausage, house-seasoned sundried tomatoes, caramelized onions, clay oven-roasted mushrooms, green onions, cheeses and herbs
Medicine Wheel$19.50
Our take on classic cheese pizza, made with homemade organic tomato sauce, whole like mozzarella, Italian Grana Padano and fresh herbs
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Curbside Pickup
QR Codes
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

46 Lareau Road

Waitsfield VT

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Mad Taco

No reviews yet

Currently we are only offering a small express menu here, not our full menu here. If you want something not on this menu please call the shop at 802-496-3832 to place your order, or come on in.
Paired with the finest craft beer around, we use the best local and regional ingredients to create from scratch our not-to-be-missed hot sauces, house-smoked meats and so much more.

The Blue Stone

No reviews yet

We are a rustic pizza shop & tavern in the heart of Vermont featuring old-world hand tossed pizza, with a new-world local twist. We begin with fresh dough, bread and sauces made by hand, every day. We add the best ingredients we can find and prepare many unique toppings from scratch to create a new kind of pizza.

Worthy Burger Too

No reviews yet

-

Hostel Tevere

No reviews yet

Restaurant and Cocktail Bar! You will be surprised when you arrive into our unique space. Come and enjoy a cocktail while dinning or our family friendly menu.

