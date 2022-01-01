Go
American Flatbread - Rockport

399 Commercial Street

Popular Items

Goat Salad$10.75
Evolution salad with Valley View Farms goat cheese
Bleu Salad$10.75
Evolution salad with Great Hill Dairy bleu cheese
Evolution Salad$8.25
local sustainably harvested, sweet leaf lettuces with celery, carrots, toasted sesame seeds, Maine sea kelp and our house made ginger-tamari vinaigrette
Brownie Plain$4.00
GF Vermont Homemade Sausage$20.25
maple fennel sausage, sundried tomatoes, mushrooms, caramelized onions, mozzarella, parmesan, garlic oil, herb blend
No Boundaries$8.25
Take our evolution salad and add any combo of... Veggies ($1.25 each or 2 or more for $2.75), Cheeses ($2.50 each), Meats ($3.50 each)
Moroccan Meatball Salad$16.75
Mesclun and sweet leaf lettuces, topped with our mediterranean slaw, toasted almonds, sunset acres farm goat cheese, Moroccan Meatballs made with grass-fed Aldermere Farm beef with our ginger tamari vinaigrette.
GF Brownie Plain$6.00
Coca Cola$2.50
GF Medicine Wheel$18.25
tomato sauce, mozzarella, parmesan, garlic oil, herb blend
Location

Rockport ME

Sunday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
