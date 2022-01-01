American Fork restaurants you'll love

The Skippy:

A peanut butter blondie blended with steel cut oats. Topped with our signature milk chocolate frosting and Reese's peanut butter cups. (Contains nuts)

Cherry On Top:

A buttery shortbread crust filled with tart cherry filling and topped with an almond glaze.

Tigger:

A chewy rice krispy made with browned butter. Topped with a dark chocolate and peanut butter drizzle.

Caramelita:

An oatmeal shortbread swirled with milk chocolate chips and buttery caramel.

Dreamsicle:

A sugar bar filled with white chocolate chips and orange zest. Topped with our signature cream cheese frosting.

German Chocolate:

A Ghirardelli brownie swirled with chocolate chunks. Topped with coconut, pecans caramel, and chocolate.

