American Fork restaurants you'll love

American Fork's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Must-try American Fork restaurants

Little India image

 

Little India

987 W 500 N St #101, American Fork

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Makhani$14.50
Mango Lassi$3.95
Vegetable Samosa$4.95
More about Little India
BLOX Dessert Bars image

 

BLOX Dessert Bars

541 S 500 E Suite A, American Fork

Avg 4.9 (363 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
4 BLOX$16.99
The Skippy:
A peanut butter blondie blended with steel cut oats. Topped with our signature milk chocolate frosting and Reese's peanut butter cups. (Contains nuts)
Cherry On Top:
A buttery shortbread crust filled with tart cherry filling and topped with an almond glaze.
Tigger:
A chewy rice krispy made with browned butter. Topped with a dark chocolate and peanut butter drizzle.
Caramelita:
An oatmeal shortbread swirled with milk chocolate chips and buttery caramel.
Dreamsicle:
A sugar bar filled with white chocolate chips and orange zest. Topped with our signature cream cheese frosting.
German Chocolate:
A Ghirardelli brownie swirled with chocolate chunks. Topped with coconut, pecans caramel, and chocolate.
Congrats!$1.00
Personalize your BLOX Box with a custom sticker.
Happy Birthday!$1.00
Personalize your BLOX Box with a custom sticker.
More about BLOX Dessert Bars
005 Pizza Pie Cafe image

 

005 Pizza Pie Cafe

5435 W 11000 N #17, Highland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about 005 Pizza Pie Cafe
Main pic

 

Waffle Love

80 NW State Street, American Fork

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Waffle Love
Restaurant banner

 

Gourmandise - American Fork

215 E State St, American Fork

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
More about Gourmandise - American Fork
Restaurant banner

 

Taco Loco

-, -

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Taco Loco
