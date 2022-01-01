Cake in American Fork
Gourmandise
215 E State St, American Fork
|Raspberry Almond Poppyseed Loaf Cake
|$2.95
Scratch-made poppyseed bread, flavored with almond essence and fresh raspberries. Iced with raspberry icing and topped with dried raspberries. Served by the slice.
|Passion Fruit Mousse Cake 6"
|$33.95
Layers of scratch-made vanilla cake and passion fruit mousse topped with passion fruit glaze. (Serves 4-6 ppl)
|Chocolate Raspberry Mousse Cake 6"
|$33.95
Layers of chocolate cake, chocolate mousse, vanilla cake, and raspberry mousse. Topped with raspberry glaze. (Serves 4-6 ppl)