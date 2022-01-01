Cheesecake in American Fork
Gourmandise - G5-American Fork
215 E State St, American Fork
|Individual Hazelnut Cheesecake
|$6.95
Hazelnut chocolate cheesecake topped with a hazelnut truffle with a dark chocolate shortbread cookie crust and dark chocolate mirror glaze
|Individual Cheesecake Topped with Fresh Fruit
|$6.95
New York-style cheesecake with an almond flour crust, tangy creme topping, white chocolate ring, fresh fruit & apricot glaze. Almond flour graham crust.