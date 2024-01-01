Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mango lassi in American Fork

American Fork restaurants
American Fork restaurants that serve mango lassi

Little India - American Fork

987 W 500 N St #101, American Fork

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mango Lassi$4.95
sweet drink blended with mangoes & yogurt
More about Little India - American Fork
Little India - Highland

11073 Alpine Hwy, Highland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Mango Lassi$4.95
sweet drink blended with mangoes & yogurt
More about Little India - Highland

