Rigatoni in American Fork
American Fork restaurants that serve rigatoni
More about Gourmandise - G5-American Fork
Gourmandise - G5-American Fork
215 E State St, American Fork
|Small Rigatoni with Marinara
|$7.00
Small portion of rigatoni with marinara sauce
|Rigatoni Bolognese & Shaved Parmesan*
|$12.90
Scratch Italian sausage & beef Bolognese & shaved parmesan over rigatoni. Topped with microgreens.
|Small Rigatoni Bolognese
|$7.00
Small portion of house-made beef & Italian sausage Bolognese on rigatoni.