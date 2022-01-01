Go
American Icon Brewery

911 NE 4th Avenue

Popular Items

Mahi Tacos$13.00
Three blackened Mahi tacos filled with shredded lettuce, topped with spicy remoulade sauce, and pico de gallo
Pulled Pork Tacos$12.00
Three homemade Mojo marinated pork tacos filled with shredded lettuce, topped with Maui sauce, and grilled pineapple mango salsa.
Coconut Shrimp$13.00
8 Coconut shrimp fried crispy and served with Thai chili sauce.
Black & Blue Burger$15.00
A black and blueberry Merlot reduction with a blackened Chuck, Brisket, and Short Rib Burger. Topped with crumbled bleu cheese, lettuce, and tomato on a Brioche bun.
Shrimp Po' Boy$14.00
Crunchy fried shrimp seasoned with Old Bay served on a toasted hoagie roll, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, and Old Bay aioli.
Fun-Guy Burger$16.00
Our chargrilled Chuck, Brisket, and Short Rib Burger with Candied Mushrooms and Bourbon Bacon Aioli, covered with Smoked Gouda, topped with lettuce and tomato on a brioche bun.
Kids Pizza$6.00
Hand tossed and topped with
house made AIB pizza sauce and
mozzarella cheese.
Wings$16.00
10 Chicken Wings served "Dirt Style" with celery and ranch or blue cheese dressing.* Sauces: BBQ, Buffalo, Thai Chili, GarlicParmesan, or Atomic
Onion Rings$5.00
Mahi Sandwich$15.00
A blackened Mahi filet cooked to perfection with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles, and topped with rémoulade sauce on a brioche bun.
Choose either Grilled, Blackened, or Fired
Location

911 NE 4th Avenue

Ft. Lauderdale FL

Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
