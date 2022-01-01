AMERICAN LEGION Post 199 - FAIRHOPE,AL
Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM
No reviews yet
700 S Mobile st
Fairhope, AL 36532
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location
700 S Mobile st, Fairhope AL 36532
Nearby restaurants
Supper Club at Sweetwater Branch
Come in and enjoy!
Panini Pete's
Come in and enjoy! Please allow 15min for your order to be ready!
Ferus by the Bay
Come in and enjoy!
The Fairhope Inn
Come in and enjoy!