American Legion Post 11 - 1801 South 9th Street
Open today 11:00 AM - 12:00 AM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Location
1801 South 9th Street, Lafayette IN 47905
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
MARY LOU DONUTS - 4th Street - 1830 S 4TH ST
No Reviews
1830 S 4TH ST Lafayette, IN 47905
View restaurant
Teays River Brewing & Public House
4.5 • 519
3000 South 9th. St. Suite A Lafayette, IN 47909
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Lafayette
(OLD ACCOUNT - DO NOT USE) HuHot Mongolian Grill (old) - Lafayette
4.3 • 1,310
Pavilions, 100 S Creasy Ln Lafayette, IN 47905
View restaurant