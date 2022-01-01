Webster/Dudley American Legion Post #184
Non-Profit Veterans Club
9 Houghton Street
Location
9 Houghton Street
Webster MA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Webster Golden Greek
Hearty portions of American cuisine favorites with some Greek influences. Well known for our Fish & Chips, Broasted Chicken, and Greek style pizza.
Papa Gino's
Come in and enjoy!
Mohegan Bowl
Come join us at the new Mohegan Bowl - definitely not your Daddy’s Bowling Alley! We are open until midnight every night and the emphasis is on fun!
Samuel Slater's Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!