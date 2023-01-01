Go
A map showing the location of American Legion Post 19 New Brighton - 122 Heavenly LnView gallery

American Legion Post 19 New Brighton - 122 Heavenly Ln

Open today 12:00 PM - 12:00 AM

review star

No reviews yet

415 13th Street

New Brighton, PA 15066

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday12:00 pm - 1:00 am
Monday12:00 pm - 1:00 am
Tuesday12:00 pm - 1:00 am
Wednesday12:00 pm - 1:00 am
Thursday12:00 pm - 1:00 am
Friday12:00 pm - 1:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 1:00 am

Location

415 13th Street, New Brighton PA 15066

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Brady's Run Grille & Guesthouse
orange starNo Reviews
449 Constitution Blvd New Brighton, PA 15066
View restaurantnext
Zooky's Sports Tavern - 450 Constitution Blvd
orange starNo Reviews
450 Constitution Blvd New Brighton, PA 15066
View restaurantnext
Jus1More Sports Bar & Grill
orange starNo Reviews
926 7th Avenue Beaver Falls, PA 15010
View restaurantnext
Kelly's Riverside Saloon
orange starNo Reviews
1458 Riverside Dr Beaver, PA 15009
View restaurantnext
Athens Family Restaurant
orange star4.7 • 1,170
1005 7th Ave Beaver Falls, PA 15010
View restaurantnext
Chilly Willy Cheesesteaks - 1322 7th Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
1322 7th Avenue Beaver Falls, PA 15010
View restaurantnext
Map

More near New Brighton

Beaver Falls

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Beaver

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Monaca

No reviews yet

Aliquippa

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Ellwood City

Avg 4.9 (5 restaurants)

Zelienople

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Cranberry Twp

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Wexford

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Sewickley

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

American Legion Post 19 New Brighton - 122 Heavenly Ln

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston