Go
Banner pic

American Legion Post 460

Closed today

review star

No reviews yet

7815 Armour St

San Diego, CA 92111

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

All hours

Call for Open Hours

Location

7815 Armour St, San Diego CA 92111

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Tajima Mercury

No reviews yet

WELCOME TO TAJIMA- San Diego's Favorite Neighborhood Ramen Spot!

Grandma Tofu and BBQ

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Nishiki Ramen-Kearny Mesa

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

Cross Street

No reviews yet

Cross Street, Where chicken meets beer.
Follow us on social media for any news/ upcoming events!
IG/Twitter/Facebook: CrossStreetCnB

American Legion Post 460

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston