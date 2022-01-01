American Legion Post 7

Trubble Public House

We are a small and friendly group of beer and bourbon lovers in Roanoke, Indiana. We have a little something for everyone including small plates, a pool table, a few dart boards and a few big screens. We also have great wine and other spirits if you don't share our taste in booze.

Take the short drive to Roanoke and learn about all its charms, then swing into "the Pub" and say hello!

