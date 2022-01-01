American Legion Post #70
Open today 10:30 AM - 11:00 PM
No reviews yet
1125 Miller Ave
Shelbyville, IL 46176
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Location
1125 Miller Ave, Shelbyville IL 46176
Nearby restaurants
Just Peachy Cafe
Keep it Peachy!
www.justpeachycafe.com
Grandma's Pancake House & Restaurant
Breakfast Served All Day!
Only Credit Cards Accepted Online,
For Cash Please Call Restaurant.
"Thanks For Not Cookin'!"
Pudder's
Come in and enjoy!
Cagney’s Pizza King
Come in and enjoy!