American Legion Post 82, Ellijay, GA
Our beautiful Post is located right on the picturesque Coosawattee river where our adopted motto is “For the love of veterans, family, community”. While we are here primarily for those that served our country we welcome guests and visitors to take advantage of our competitively priced restaurant and bar services, all provided in a friendly, convivial atmosphere. Like our FaceBook page to keep up with regular weekly activities and special events.
297 Legion Road
Location
297 Legion Road
Ellijay GA
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Charlie's Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria
Come in and enjoy!
Kasei Sushi & Sake
Come in and enjoy!
Emily's Bar & Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!
The Roof Ellijay
Come in and enjoy!!