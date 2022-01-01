American Legion - Tablerock Post #637 - 2 Woodland Ave
Open today 11:30 AM - 11:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Location
2 Woodland Ave, Kimberling City MO 65686
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Big Buoys - 12051 State Highway 13
No Reviews
12051 State Highway 13 Kimberling City, MO 65686
View restaurant