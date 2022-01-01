American Lobster
Come on in and enjoy!
PASTA • SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
1420 Jacobsburg Rd • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1420 Jacobsburg Rd
Wind Gap PA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Detzi's Tavern
Detzi's Tavern was established in 1960 by Leroy "Reno" Detzi and Mary Detzi. What began as a small taproom where locals met to hang out and have one of Mary's trademark cheesesteaks, has evolved into the business it is today, owned by Reno and Mary's identical triplet sons John, Joe and Jeff.
While they gained local notoriety, the boys were accomplished athletes at Pius X high School and at East Stroudsburg University where they continued their football careers. The sports themed decor of the restaurant is a reflection of their life-iong love of sports.
The Menu is a good variety from appetizers, sandwiches, dinner features, and theme nights such as Meatloaf Monday, Pasta Tuesday, Wing Night Wednesday, Mexican Thursday. Every Friday and Saturday Chef Ken Bozzi and his personal touch of amazing Dinner Features.
Sorrenti Family Estate Winery, Distillery & Pizzeria
Enjoy award winning wines, spirits & delectable brick oven pizza from our family owned establishment. The Sorrenti Family and their team have been serving the Poconos for over 40 years, and look forward to bringing you "wines from the heart."
Sunset Bar & Grill
Come in and enjoy!
Good Azz Eats
Lookin for a real Treat ….Come on down to Good Azz Eats!