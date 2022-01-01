Go
American Pizza Manufacturing

7402 La Jolla Blvd

La Jolla, CA 92037

Popular Items

Palm Desert Salad$15.00
organic greens mix, house candied walnuts, gorgonzola, seasonal citrus slivers, micro arugula, orange poppy seed vinaigrette
14" Hallmark$23.00
a classic margherita. homemade ruby red tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella moons, minced garlic, basil chiffonade - add speck $3.00
14" Harley$23.00
Italian sausage, homemade ruby red sauce, fresh grated mozzarella, sweet caramelized onion, fresh cut sage, asiago sprinkle. brash and daring - add sopressata $3.00
14" Edsel$25.00
earthy mix of wild mushrooms, EVOO base, fresh grated mozzarella, truffle oil drizzle, Parmigiano dusting. one of a kind - add prosciutto $3.00
Giant Cookie$9.00
handmade in-house, bigger-than-your-face chocolate chip cookie. semi-sweet & Ghirardelli milk chocolate chips, browned butter. cut it like your pizza - serves up to 6
Popeye Salad$11.00
organic spinach, sun-dried cranberries, sweet red onions, feta, pine nuts, rainbow micro greens, aged-balsamic emulsion
14" Standard$17.00
homemade ruby red sauce, fresh grated mozzarella. down to brass tacks simple
14" Flyer$19.00
bold & spicy pepperoni, homemade ruby red tomato sauce, fresh grated mozzarella. a reliable go-to
Caesar Salad$11.00
Mr. Cardini would approve. organic romaine hearts, sweet red onions, house baked croutons, parmigiana-reggiana shaving, out-of-this-world lemon & boquerones infused dressing - add chicken $3.00
Garden Salad$11.00
mixed organic greens, organic grape tomatoes, artichoke hearts, chèvre, variegated garden peppers, sweet red onion, zesty Italian dressing
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markBike Parking
check markCryptocurrency
check markDelivery
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday3:00 pm - 8:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday3:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 8:30 pm

7402 La Jolla Blvd, La Jolla CA 92037

