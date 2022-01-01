Go
American Provisions - South Boston

Creating and supporting community through good food.

613 East Broadway

Popular Items

La Campania$10.00
Fresh mozzarella, tomato, basil, olive oil, and balsamic vinaigrette on a ficelle
Cold Brew$3.50
Italian$12.00
Genoa salami, prosciutto, mortadella, provolone, arugula, tomatoes, pickles, onions, hots, olive oil, and balsamic vinaigrette on a ciabatta
Chicken Salad Sandwich$11.00
Our house chicken salad made with celery and dried cherries, served with tomatoes, pickles, cheddar and arugula on a ciabatta roll
Grain Bowl$10.00
Sauteed kale, brown rice, avocado, sweet potato, and cherry tomatoes, topped with crunchy seed mix and served with tahini dressing on the side
Bacon, Egg & Cheese Sandwich$7.00
Farm House$11.00
Honey maple turkey, mild cheddar, tomatoes, cucumbers, sharp honey mustard, and arugula on a ciabatta
Breakfast Burrito$10.00
The Roast Beef$11.00
Roast beef with creamy horseradish sauce, watercress, black pepper, and crispy onions on a soft brioche roll
Grilled Pig$11.00
Smoked ham, brie, and cultured butter on a ficelle. No substitutions, please.
Location

613 East Broadway

Boston MA

Sunday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
