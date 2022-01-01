Go
Toast
  • /
  • Cool
  • /
  • American River Pizza & Grill Inc

American River Pizza & Grill Inc

Come in and enjoy!

2966 Hwy 49

No reviews yet

Location

2966 Hwy 49

Cool CA

Sunday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Club Car

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Togo's

No reviews yet

Corporate Location

Nectar Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Restaurant Josephine

No reviews yet

We are thrilled to be offering weekend curbside meals and meal kits, retail wines and batch cocktails! Order and pay online for contactless curbside pickup - just select your day and time. Thank you!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston