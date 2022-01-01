Go
American Smokehouse Stadium

Locally Owned!! Family Operated!
Smoked with in house Recipes!

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

5580 Hwy 62 • $$

Avg 4.2 (1115 reviews)

Popular Items

Half A.S.S. Dinner for Two$33.00
Half pound each of pulled pork, pulled chicken, and sliced brisket, 2 sides, and 2 pieces of texas toast.
Pulled Pork Sandwich$10.00
Big A.S.S. Dinner$53.00
Half pound each of pulled pork, pulled chicken, and sliced brisket. Also comes with a full rack of ribs, 3 large family sized sides, and 4 pieces of texas toast. Feeds 4-5
Big A.S.S. Salad$9.00
Rack of Ribs Dinner
Burrito$11.00
Smoked Deviled Eggs$7.00
15 Piece$21.97
8 Piece$12.97
Brisket Dinner$17.00
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

5580 Hwy 62

Jeffersonville IN

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
