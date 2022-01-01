Go
American Taco Company

A local SoCal inspired taco joint with made to order Tacos, Burritos, Nachos, & More!

1732 N. Bishop Ave., Suite D • $

Avg 4.1 (69 reviews)

Popular Items

Quesadilla Burrito$11.50
Two 12" tortillas fused together with your choice of Cheese and then rolled around your choice of Meat and toppings! A local favorite!!
FULL Size Rice Bowl$9.50
A double serving of Rice, a scoop of Beans, choice of Meat, Cheese, & any of our other toppings piled high in a bowl!
Street Taco$1.75
A 4.5" Corn Tortilla filled w/ Choice of Meat, Onions, & Fresh Chopped Cilantro. Served w/ a Lime Wedge.
Quesadilla - Classic$4.00
A 12" Grilled Tortilla filled with choice of Shredded Cheese and Meat (if ya want meat). Comes with 2 salsa/sauce option.
Quesadilla - 'Merica Style$6.50
A 12" Grilled Tortilla filled with choice of Shredded Cheese and Meat (if ya want meat) & then we add Beans, Rice and/or Veggies. Comes with 2 salsa/sauce option.
American Taco$3.75
Comes with your choice of 6" tortilla shell, then gets filled with Meat, Beans, Rice, Cheese, and stuffed with as much freedom as you can handle!
HALF-A Size Rice Bowl$7.50
A double serving of Rice, a scoop of Beans, choice of Meat, Cheese, & any of our other toppings piled high in a bowl!
Classic Taco$2.50
A 6" tortilla filled with your choice of Meat, Cheese, and Lettuce. A simple, classic taco.
FULL Size Protein Bowl$8.50
Similar to the Rice Bowl, the Protein Bowl offers a smaller amount of Rice with DOUBLE the amount of Beans for a nice boost of plant protein to your meal!
Burrito$9.50
Your choice of meat and all your favorite toppings rolled up in a 12" tortilla.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

1732 N. Bishop Ave., Suite D

Rolla MO

Sunday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

