Go
Toast

Americana Las Vegas

Head to the patio at Americana on Lake Jacqueline in Desert Shores for a tranquil view. Early American cuisine with mixed European interpretations influences chef Stephen Blandino’s menu.

2620 Regatta drive

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

2620 Regatta drive

Las Vegas NV

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Bleu Kitchen Garlic Noodle Bar Inc

No reviews yet

Home of The Surf n Turf Garlic Noodles

Charlie's Down Under

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

CRAB N SPICE - Lake Mead

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Garden Grill

No reviews yet

.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston