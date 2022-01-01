Go
Americana Asian Kitchen

Welcome to Americana Asian Kitchen! We are your community restaurant at 1104 Naamans Creek Road, Garnet Valley PA. Our restaurant focuses on Chinese food, Thai food, Korean food and Vietnamese food. We are proud to offer delivery to everyone in Garnet Valley, Glen Mills, Aston, Boothwyn, Marcus Hook, Chichester, North Wilmington & Chadds Ford.

1104 Naamans Creek Rd • $$

Avg 4.6 (292 reviews)

Popular Items

Street Fries$5.95
thin fries mixed with sweet fries, topped with three Americana House Sauces.
Vegetable Spring Roll(2)$4.75
stuffed with mixed vegetables, light and crispy
French Fries$2.95
Cmon! Do you really want us to explain this????? LOL
Chicken Tenders$5.95
three battered and seasoned tenders
Drunken Noodle$16.95
The famous hang over cure from Thailand. Comes with spicy basil sauce over fettuccini with chicken
New Cheese Steak Spring Rolls$7.00
We make them in house with premium cut Ribeye. Seasoned to perfection and there is never too much cheese. Double sized and double the flavor!
Pad Thai$16.95
rice , shrimp, noodle, egg, vegetables, peanuts, lime , dried pickled cabbage, tamarind sauce.
Crispy Pork Pot Sticker (6 per order)$6.95
served with our housemade soy sauce and spicy Thai chili
Chicken Satay Noodle$13.95
Wok sauteed chicken with mixed vegetables in Fettuccine with a rich Peanut Satay sauce.
Chicken Fried Rice$14.00
Wok sauteed with chicken, egg, and mixed vegetables
Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

1104 Naamans Creek Rd

Garnet Valley PA

