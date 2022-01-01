Americana Asian Kitchen
Welcome to Americana Asian Kitchen! We are your community restaurant at 1104 Naamans Creek Road, Garnet Valley PA. Our restaurant focuses on Chinese food, Thai food, Korean food and Vietnamese food. We are proud to offer delivery to everyone in Garnet Valley, Glen Mills, Aston, Boothwyn, Marcus Hook, Chichester, North Wilmington & Chadds Ford.
1104 Naamans Creek Rd • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1104 Naamans Creek Rd
Garnet Valley PA
Nearby restaurants
Kapow Kitchen
Kapow Kitchen is the next evolution in quick-service restaurants. In response to the on-the-go lifestyles many of us lead, Kapow Kitchen brings gourmet, Asian & Pacific Rim cuisine to consumers in a to-go format, proving it’s the fresh ingredient, flavorful alternative to traditional over-processed, fast-food restaurants. At Kapow Kitchen, we believe relying on fresh, natural ingredients allows us to prepare healthy, flavorful food, with a side of great service. Our menu is comprised of flavors from Chef Wit’s home country of Thailand, as well as broader Southeast Asian & Pacific influences. We like to experiment with traditional Thai recipes, serving innovative dishes, with a Southeast Asian twist. Whether it’s a visit to the Kapow Kitchen at Booth’s Corner Farmers Market, or a quick bite at our Kapow Food Truck, try our unique take on quick-service Asian cuisine.
Capo's Pork & Sausage Co.
Come in and enjoy!
honeygrow
honeygrow is a restaurant concept born in Philadelphia in 2012, specializing in healthy, fully customizable stir-fry, salad, and honeybar desserts made from locally sourced ingredients.
McKenzie Brew House
McKenzie Brew House is a restaurant, brewery and night spot serving up fresh upscale cuisine, creative hand-crafted brews, and fun.