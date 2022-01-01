Go
Toast

American Brass

A waterfront restaurant with a local focus

2-01 50th Ave • $$

Avg 4.4 (324 reviews)

Popular Items

Ricotta Cavatelli$25.00
Nettle pesto, mushroom duxelles, English peas, pine nuts
Roast Chicken$32.00
crispy potato pave, green garbanzos, whole grain mushroom jus
2 Eggs Any Style$5.00
Roast Chicken$32.00
braised cipollini, root vegetables, chicken sausage, red wine jus
Sourdough Focaccia$10.00
whipped ricotta, rosemary sea salt
Seafood Risotto$26.00
Dry Aged Burger$24.00
bacon jam, mild cheddar, dijonaisse, pickles, fries
Dry Aged Burger$26.00
bacon jam, mild cheddar, dijonaisse, housemade pickles, sesame bun, hand cut fries
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2-01 50th Ave

Long Island City NY

Sunday11:00 am - 2:45 pm, 3:00 pm - 4:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:45 pm, 3:00 pm - 4:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Slice Long Island City

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Noodle Craft Inc.

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Bella Via Restaurant

No reviews yet

Coal-fired LIC pizza and Italian specialties.

48-19 Vernon Boulevard

No reviews yet

Specializing in a variety of chicken sandwiches, wings and tenders, The Naked Bird is your new go-to lunch and dinner spot to satisfy all your crispy cravings! From wings, salads and sandwiches to a wide range of sides, our menu features the cleanest, most delicious organic and all-natural ingredients you’re sure to love. Powered by Bareburger.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston