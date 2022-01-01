Go
American Brew

Coffee. Whiskey. Brunch.

3584 E Stratford Rd

Popular Items

Breakfast Burrito$11.00
Scrambled eggs, your choice of bacon or sausage, cheddar cheese, potatoes, house-made salsa & avocado, on a white or wheat tortilla.
LATTE
Two shots of espresso with milk
The Oklahoma$9.50
over easy eggs, strawberry jam, bacon & white cheddar cheese on rosemary wheat bread.
Stallion Quesadilla$12.00
grilled chicken or steak with mozzarella cheese, grilled peppers, onions & spinach served with sour cream and house-made salsa. add avocado for $2
ICED COFFEE$3.00
Steak & Cheese$12.00
grilled sirloin steak, scrambled eggs, potatoes, mozzarella cheese, & our bangin' brew sauce on a white or wheat tortilla.
Power Bowl$11.00
your choice of chicken, bacon, steak, eggs or turkey sausage over quinoa or potatoes topped with salsa, hummus, basil aioli, or our bangin' brew sauce mixed with roasted red peppers, onions, banana peppers, spinach & avocado.
Avocado Toast$10.25
one fresh avocado, house-made basil aioli over two pieces of toasted rosemary wheat bread garnished with oregano.
Side Potatoes$2.00
Side pancake$3.00
one large single pancake served with syrup & butter
Location

Virginia Beach VA

Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
