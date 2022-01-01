Go
Toast

American Heroes & Brew

Come in and enjoy!

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

300 Carlsbad Village Dr,Ste 120 • $$

Avg 5 (85 reviews)

Popular Items

TOGO CARLSBAD$17.00
Grilled all-natural chicken breast, duroc bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato, roasted garlic aioli, served on a brioche bun
TOGO PHILADELPHIA
Choice of chicken or ribeye, choice of cheese (American, Provolone, Cheese Wiz), "wit" or "wit-out" grilled onions, served on an Amoroso roll
TOGO MIAMI$17.00
Roasted pork shoulder, ham, mustard, pickles, Swiss cheese, served on an amoroso roll. *Pressed Panini Style
TOGO FRENCH FRIES
TOGO LOS ANGELES$18.00
SLow-cooked roast beef, Served with au jus and horseradish aioli, Swiss cheese, served on an amoroso roll
TOGO MANHATTAN$17.00
Pastrami, dark ale ground mustard, served on rye bread
*Make it a Reuben (Russian dressing, Sauerkraut, Swiss cheese) $1
TOGO NASHVILLE$17.00
Buttermilk fried chicken, AHB hot sauce, shredded lettuce, pickles, served on a brioche bun
TOGO PASADENA$16.00
Two 1/4 lb burger patties or single plant-based patty, shredded lettuce, tomato, pickle, red onion, AHB hero sauce, choice of cheese (Cheddar, Swiss, provolone, White American, or Mozzarella), served on grilled country bread
TOGO KID BURGER$8.00
TOGO HOBOKEN$17.00
Ham, salami, capicola, mortadella, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, oil and vinegar, oregano, served on an amoroso roll
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Gift Cards
Catering
Online Ordering
Delivery
Takeout

Location

300 Carlsbad Village Dr,Ste 120

Carlsbad CA

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Campfire Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come and get it!

Jeune et Jolie

No reviews yet

.

Pure Project

No reviews yet

Crowlers and cans available for pick up!
Please bring your own reusable bag.
Orders will not be held past the day/time selected. If you have any questions, call our Carlsbad Taproom at (760) 278-7550

264 Fresco

No reviews yet

Traditional Italian walking distance from the beach.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston