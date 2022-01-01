Americano Espresso Bar
Independent, locally crafted artisanal coffees, food, and more
SANDWICHES
155 Meridian St • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
155 Meridian St
East Boston MA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|6:30 am - 5:30 pm
|Tuesday
|6:30 am - 5:30 pm
|Wednesday
|6:30 am - 5:30 pm
|Thursday
|6:30 am - 5:30 pm
|Friday
|6:30 am - 5:30 pm
|Saturday
|7:30 am - 2:30 pm
Nearby restaurants
Cunard Tavern
Your friendly East Boston gastropub with TopDeck roofdeck and skyline views.
La Hacienda Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!
Cafe Iterum
Come in and enjoy!
ReelHouse Boston Waterfront
With a globally-inspired menu led by Culinary Director Marc Orfaly, ReelHouse offers an innovative take on fresh New England fare with coastal influences from around the world. Enjoy handmade cocktails on our lively outdoor patio with expansive views of the city and Boston Harbor for a one-of-a-kind dining experience.
We look forward to serving you!