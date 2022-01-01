Go
Americansoul Kitchen & Bar

Come in and enjoy!

164 Scott St.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Fried Chicken Dinner$14.49
Corn Bread$1.49
Wings$8.99
Mac And Cheese$4.99
Banana Pudding$4.99
Fried Whiting$15.99
Yams$4.99
Chocolate Cake$6.99
Fried Chicken Sandwich$10.49
Location

Meriden CT

Sunday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
