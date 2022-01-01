Go
10 Presidential Way

Popular Items

GATORADE
BUILD YOUR OWN BREAKFAST SANDWICH
20oz SODA$1.29
DAILY GRILLE SPECIAL
Please refer to this week's cafe menu for daily special menu items.
INDIVIDUAL PIZZA
Individual 12" Cheese Pizza. Additional Toppings available.
E TU BRUTE$7.29
Roasted Chicken, Green Leaf Lettuce, Croutons, Caesar Dressing & Shredded Parmesan Cheese in a Wheat Wrap | Cal: 590, Keyword: ETUBRUTE
BUILD YOUR OWN DELI SANDWICH$6.99
Hand crafted Deli sandwich made to your specifications.
GREEN EGGS & HAM
Freshly Cracked Griddled Eggs with Grilled Black Forest Ham & Spinach
DAILY SOUP SPECIAL
Please refer to this week's cafe menu for daily special menu items.
Location

Woburn MA

SundayClosed
Monday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday6:00 am - 3:59 am
SaturdayClosed
