Amerikas

734 Lake St • $$

Avg 4.6 (942 reviews)

Popular Items

Chile Relleno$14.00
poblano pepper stuffed with wild mushroom, burrata and goat cheese, epazote, cascabel pepper salsa.
Surf & Turf Tacos$5.00
Hummus$14.00
Chipotle hummus, queso freso, sesame seeds and chapati tortilla.
Calabaza$21.00
Roasted acorn squash, wild mushroom risotto, Chile de arbol - truffle butter
Pollo$21.00
1/2 chicken roasted chicken potatoes, cipollini onions, spanish chorizo, ou jus
Pork Shoulder Taco$5.00
Crab-cake$20.00
lumb crab, onions, poblano peppers, cilantro, papaya and cucumber relish, Sriracha alioli
peras$13.00
arugula, Asian pears, candied pecans, Spanish blue cheese, balsamic vinaigrette
Carne Asada Ny Strip$39.00
Carne asada: skirt steak, tomatoes, chipotle goat cheese, yuca frites, chimichurri and cucumbers
Coliflor$21.00
cauliflower, carrots, farro, almonds, manchego cheese with habiscus arbol reduction.
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Takeout

734 Lake St

Oak Park IL

Sunday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Come in and enjoy!

