Ames cafés you'll love

PASTA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Macubana
116 Welch Ave, Ames
Popular items
|Midnight Monster
|$12.00
Grilled sourdough with muenster, cheddar, and original macubana noodles with a side of roasted red bell peppers tomato basil bisque.
|Pancetta Cubano
|$13.95
Roasted pork belly, pulled pork, ham, swiss, pickles, mustard, mayo, hot sauce with belgian fries
|Original Mac-Bowl
|$11.50
Noodles covered in our fresh and melty alfredo sauce, parmesan, gorgonzola, pepperjack, topped with cheddar cheese and muenster cheese. If you are a fan of our Tempura Mac Attack served at our late night cart, this is one you've gotta try!
Burgie's Coffee & Tea Co
110 Airport Road, Ames
Popular items
|Muffin
A variety of muffins - our day one muffins that we started with (they're amazing) as well as some homemade muffins from The Filling Station. Whichever one you choose, it'll hit the spot.
|Sausage + Egg + Cheese
|$5.50
Homemade Buttermilk Biscuit + Pork Sausage + Local, Free Range Egg, Cheddar Cheese, Chipotle Aioli
|Chai
|$3.90
Satawa Chai Concentrate + Milk
Big Acai Bowls
2702 Lincoln Way, Ames
Popular items
|P, B, and C Smoothie
|$7.00
CASHEW, CACAO, BANANA, SALT, AGAVE, PEANUT BUTTER
|Mediterranean Toast
avocado spread, tomato, cucumber, parsley, feta, Kalamata olives, pesto
|Egyptian Toast
avocado spread, cashew garlic aioli, piquante pepper, dukkah seasoning