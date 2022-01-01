Burritos in Ames
Ames restaurants that serve burritos
Burgie's Coffee & Tea Co
110 Airport Road, Ames
|Farmer's Burrito
|$7.00
Smoked Ham + Pepper Encrusted Bacon + Provolone Cheese + Hash + Local, Free Range Egg + Mayo wrapped in a flour tortilla. Toasted.
|Southwest Burrito
|$7.00
Pork Sausage + Roasted Red Pepper + Cheddar Cheese + Hash + Local, Free Range Egg + Chipotle Aioli
Big Acai Bowls
2702 Lincoln Way, Ames
|Vegan Burrito
|$6.00
Curried sweet potatoes, cilantro lime rice and jalapeno cream sauce, cuban black beans, toasted pepitas, and fresh avocado wrapped in a spinach tortilla shell.
|Chipotle Turkey Burrito
|$6.00
chipotle ground turkey, green rice, quesadilla cheese, cilantro lime cashew cream, green onion, and fresh spinach in a sun-dried tomato tortilla shell