Burritos in Ames

Burgie's Coffee & Tea Co

110 Airport Road, Ames

Avg 4.2 (13 reviews)
Takeout
Farmer's Burrito$7.00
Smoked Ham + Pepper Encrusted Bacon + Provolone Cheese + Hash + Local, Free Range Egg + Mayo wrapped in a flour tortilla. Toasted.
Southwest Burrito$7.00
Pork Sausage + Roasted Red Pepper + Cheddar Cheese + Hash + Local, Free Range Egg + Chipotle Aioli
More about Burgie's Coffee & Tea Co
Big Acai Bowls image

 

Big Acai Bowls

2702 Lincoln Way, Ames

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Vegan Burrito$6.00
Curried sweet potatoes, cilantro lime rice and jalapeno cream sauce, cuban black beans, toasted pepitas, and fresh avocado wrapped in a spinach tortilla shell.
Chipotle Turkey Burrito$6.00
chipotle ground turkey, green rice, quesadilla cheese, cilantro lime cashew cream, green onion, and fresh spinach in a sun-dried tomato tortilla shell
More about Big Acai Bowls
