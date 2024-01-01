Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

California rolls in Ames

Go
Ames restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Ames
  • /
  • California Rolls

Ames restaurants that serve california rolls

Item pic

 

Wasabi Ames Somerset - Kent Ave. Location

2707 Kent Ave, Ames

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
California Roll$7.35
Imitation crab stick, cucumber, avocado.
More about Wasabi Ames Somerset - Kent Ave. Location
California Roll image

 

Wasabi - Ames

926 S. 16th St, Ames

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
California Roll$7.35
Imitation crab stick, cucumber, avocado.
More about Wasabi - Ames

Browse other tasty dishes in Ames

Chicken Pad Thai

Turkey Clubs

Chipotle Chicken

Chicken Fried Rice

Shrimp Rolls

Seaweed Salad

Curry

Crab Rolls

Map

More near Ames to explore

Des Moines

Avg 4.4 (106 restaurants)

West Des Moines

Avg 4.6 (45 restaurants)

Ankeny

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Clive

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Johnston

Avg 5 (12 restaurants)

Urbandale

Avg 3.9 (12 restaurants)

Altoona

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Grimes

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Waukee

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Des Moines

Avg 4.4 (106 restaurants)

Fort Dodge

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)

Waterloo

Avg 4.7 (19 restaurants)

Mason City

Avg 4.7 (17 restaurants)

Cedar Rapids

Avg 4.6 (30 restaurants)

Iowa City

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (64 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (527 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (409 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (312 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1272 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (106 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston