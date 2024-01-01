Chicken fried rice in Ames
Ames restaurants that serve chicken fried rice
More about Wasabi Ames Somerset - Kent Ave. Location
Wasabi Ames Somerset - Kent Ave. Location
2707 Kent Ave, Ames
|Classic Fried Rice(Chicken )
|$14.65
Grilled chicken, egg, onion, garlic soy butter sauce.
More about Wasabi - Ames
Wasabi - Ames
926 S. 16th St, Ames
|Kimchee Fried Rice(Chicken)
|$15.65
fried rice with kimchee, Grilled chicken ,sunny side up egg, onion, garlic soy butter sauce.
|Classic Fried Rice(Chicken )
|$14.65
Grilled chicken, egg, onion, garlic soy butter sauce.
|Tray Fried Rice (Chicken)(Takeout Only)
|$50.95
Served with 2 Garden Salads and 2 Miso Soups.