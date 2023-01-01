Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chicken wraps in
Ames
/
Ames
/
Chicken Wraps
Ames restaurants that serve chicken wraps
Es Tas Bar and Grill
216 Stanton Ave #103, Ames
No reviews yet
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
$8.75
Bacon Chicken Wrap
$9.75
More about Es Tas Bar and Grill
Burgie's Coffee North Ames - 3701 Stange Road
3701 Stange Road, Ames
No reviews yet
Adobo Chicken Wrap
$7.75
More about Burgie's Coffee North Ames - 3701 Stange Road
