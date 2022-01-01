Cinnamon rolls in Ames
Ames restaurants that serve cinnamon rolls
More about Burgie's Coffee & Tea Co.
Burgie's Coffee & Tea Co.
110 Airport Road, Ames
|Cinnamon Roll (Frosted)
|$4.00
Homemade frosted cinnamon roll from The Filling Station. Baked fresh daily!
|Cinnamon Roll (Caramel)
|$4.00
Homemade caramel rolls from The Filling Station. Baked fresh daily!
More about Burgie's Coffee North Ames - 3701 Stange Road
Burgie's Coffee North Ames - 3701 Stange Road
3701 Stange Road, Ames
|Cinnamon Roll (Frosted)
|$4.00
Homemade frosted cinnamon roll from The Filling Station. Baked fresh daily!
|Cinnamon Roll (Caramel)
|$4.00
Homemade caramel rolls from The Filling Station. Baked fresh daily!