Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried rice in Ames

Go
Ames restaurants
Toast

Ames restaurants that serve fried rice

Item pic

 

Thai Kitchen Ames

2410 Chamberlain St. unit 103, Ames

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Yellow Fried Rice🌶$10.25
Stir-fried rice with onions, pea, and carrot and egg and yellow curry paste
Kra Prow Fried Rice🌶$10.50
Stir-fried rice with onions, basil, jalapeño, chili, garlic, bell peppers, and egg
Red Fried Rice🌶$10.25
Stir-fried rice with onion, pea, and carrot, egg and red curry paste
More about Thai Kitchen Ames
Item pic

 

Wasabi - Ames

926 S. 16th St, Ames

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Kimchee Fried Rice(Pork)$15.65
Fried rice with kimchee, crispy pork, sunny side up egg, onion, garlic soy butter sauce.
Classic Fried Rice(Chicken )$14.65
Grilled chicken, egg, onion, garlic soy butter sauce.
Kimchee Fried Rice(Chicken)$15.65
fried rice with kimchee, Grilled chicken ,sunny side up egg, onion, garlic soy butter sauce.
More about Wasabi - Ames

Browse other tasty dishes in Ames

Croissants

Milkshakes

Pad Thai

Cake

Tacos

Cappuccino

Shrimp Tempura

Curry

Map

More near Ames to explore

Des Moines

Avg 4.4 (106 restaurants)

West Des Moines

Avg 4.6 (44 restaurants)

Ankeny

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Clive

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Johnston

Avg 5 (12 restaurants)

Urbandale

Avg 3.9 (12 restaurants)

Altoona

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Grimes

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Waukee

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Des Moines

Avg 4.4 (106 restaurants)

Fort Dodge

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)

Waterloo

Avg 4.7 (19 restaurants)

Mason City

Avg 4.7 (17 restaurants)

Cedar Rapids

Avg 4.6 (30 restaurants)

Iowa City

Avg 4.4 (56 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (61 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (522 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (405 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (308 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1267 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (101 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston