Fried rice in Ames
Ames restaurants that serve fried rice
Thai Kitchen Ames
2410 Chamberlain St. unit 103, Ames
|Yellow Fried Rice🌶
|$10.25
Stir-fried rice with onions, pea, and carrot and egg and yellow curry paste
|Kra Prow Fried Rice🌶
|$10.50
Stir-fried rice with onions, basil, jalapeño, chili, garlic, bell peppers, and egg
|Red Fried Rice🌶
|$10.25
Stir-fried rice with onion, pea, and carrot, egg and red curry paste
Wasabi - Ames
926 S. 16th St, Ames
|Kimchee Fried Rice(Pork)
|$15.65
Fried rice with kimchee, crispy pork, sunny side up egg, onion, garlic soy butter sauce.
|Classic Fried Rice(Chicken )
|$14.65
Grilled chicken, egg, onion, garlic soy butter sauce.
|Kimchee Fried Rice(Chicken)
|$15.65
fried rice with kimchee, Grilled chicken ,sunny side up egg, onion, garlic soy butter sauce.