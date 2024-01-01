Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pad thai in Ames

Go
Ames restaurants
Toast

Ames restaurants that serve pad thai

Item pic

 

Thai Kitchen Ames

2410 Chamberlain St. unit 103, Ames

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pad Thai$10.75
Pan-fried rice noodles with fried tofu, green onion, egg, and crushed peanuts
More about Thai Kitchen Ames
Item pic

 

Wasabi - Ames

926 S. 16th St, Ames

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pad Thai (Veggie)$15.00
Thai rice noodle, mixed veggies, tamarind fish sauce, lime, peanut. Gluten Free
Pad Thai(Shrimp )$17.65
Shrimp, lime, peanut, tamarind fish sauce, mixed veggie
Tray Pad Thai (Chicken)(Takeout Only)$49.00
Served with 2 Garden Salads and 2 Miso Soups.
More about Wasabi - Ames

Browse other tasty dishes in Ames

Cake

Tacos

Hot Chocolate

Muffins

Fried Rice

Curry

Salmon

Shrimp Tempura

Map

More near Ames to explore

Des Moines

Avg 4.4 (106 restaurants)

West Des Moines

Avg 4.6 (44 restaurants)

Ankeny

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Clive

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Johnston

Avg 5 (12 restaurants)

Urbandale

Avg 3.9 (12 restaurants)

Altoona

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Grimes

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Waukee

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Des Moines

Avg 4.4 (106 restaurants)

Fort Dodge

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)

Waterloo

Avg 4.7 (19 restaurants)

Mason City

Avg 4.7 (17 restaurants)

Cedar Rapids

Avg 4.6 (30 restaurants)

Iowa City

Avg 4.4 (56 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (61 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (522 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (405 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (308 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1267 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (101 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston