Pad thai in Ames
Ames restaurants that serve pad thai
Thai Kitchen Ames
2410 Chamberlain St. unit 103, Ames
|Pad Thai
|$10.75
Pan-fried rice noodles with fried tofu, green onion, egg, and crushed peanuts
Wasabi - Ames
926 S. 16th St, Ames
|Pad Thai (Veggie)
|$15.00
Thai rice noodle, mixed veggies, tamarind fish sauce, lime, peanut. Gluten Free
|Pad Thai(Shrimp )
|$17.65
Shrimp, lime, peanut, tamarind fish sauce, mixed veggie
|Tray Pad Thai (Chicken)(Takeout Only)
|$49.00
Served with 2 Garden Salads and 2 Miso Soups.