Amesbury restaurants you'll love

Amesbury restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Amesbury

Amesbury's top cuisines

American
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Must-try Amesbury restaurants

Fortune Bar image

 

Fortune Bar

12 Friend St, Amesbury

Avg 4.6 (57 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Sangria Jello Shots - 4pk$8.00
Assorted flavors
Pork Belly Ramen w/Asahi Beer$22.00
This is a pork belly ramen with noodles and all the fixin's. It's a large portion for one person (or two light eaters). Comes with a mega-can of Asahi Super Dry beer, chopsticks, fortune cookie, and limited edition Fortune Bar popcorn!
4 Jello Shots$8.00
Flavor: Bartender's Choice
Banner pic

 

NexDine

950 Old River Rd, Andover

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
BUILD YOUR OWN DELI SANDWICH$6.99
Hand crafted Deli sandwich made to your specifications.
BUILD YOUR OWN GRILLE SANDWICH
Hand crafted Grille sandwich made to your specifications.
E TU BRUTE$7.29
Roasted Chicken, Green Leaf Lettuce, Croutons, Caesar Dressing & Shredded Parmesan Cheese in a Wheat Wrap | Cal: 590, Keyword: ETUBRUTE
Barking Dog Bar and Grill image

 

Barking Dog Bar and Grill

21 Friend Street, Amesbury

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Barking BLT$9.95
Toasted pita and mayo
Chicken Salad Sandwich$10.25
red onion, tomato and pesto mayo
Steak Tip Grinder$14.50
carmalized onions, mushrooma and jack cheese
Banner pic

 

Bean & Cone

39-41 Main Street, Amesbury

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

RMA Craft Bar & Grill

37 Main Street, Amesbury

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

HEAV'NLY DONUTS - Amesbury

60 Haverhill Road, Amesbury

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

THE HOLLOW CAFE

194 Main St, Amesbury

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
